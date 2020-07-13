SDMC to announce additional measures in fight against Covid-19 tomorrow – Uggah

KUCHING: The state will be implementing more measures in its continuous efforts to break the Covid-19 chain, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said he would announce what these measures are tomorrow.

“We are preparing ourselves for the second wave of Covid-19. Tomorrow, I will announce what’s the additional measures we are going to take to continue to break the chain.

“It will be by more testings but more details will be given tomorrow,” he told reporters at the state’s Covid-19 press conference here today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said right now, the state is calling on those who have been in contact with positive Covid-19 cases in Kuching to undergo screenings at health facilities here.

“Whoever feel that they have been in close contact to the five victims, we are asking them to go to the selected health clinics for tests,” he urged.

The screenings can be done at Klinik Kesihatan Jalan Masjid, Klinik Kesihatan Tanah Putih, Klinik Kesihatan Kota Sentosa, and Klinik Kesihatan Batu Kawa between 8am to 1pm every Monday to Friday and Klinik Kesihatan Petra Jaya which is opened between 8am to 1pm every Monday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Uggah said SDMC has also come to a decision today that all foreigners with valid working permits and had been abroad for the past 30 days are allowed to enter Sarawak.

“However, they must undergo a 14-day quarantine at the designated quarantine centre where Covid-19 tests will be carried out on the second and tenth day of quarantine.

“All costs of quarantine and Covid-19 tests are to borne by the employers,” he said.