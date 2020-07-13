State govt, investors to hold online discussion on proposal for O&G complex in Lawas – Awg Tengah

LAWAS: The state government and investor officials for the proposed integrated oil and gas (O&G) complex here will be meeting online to iron out any issues after the feasibility study on the ground was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan made this call on Sunday during a working visit to Limbang division when asked to comment on the progress of this game-changing project which could transform the economy and physical landscape of Lawas.

“The feasibility study had already started and should have been completed but it was unfortunately delayed due to travel restrictions in China and Malaysia to contain spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said that the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng and the officials would be using video conferencing for their meetings as the officials could not be physically present in Sarawak.

The feasibility study had initially been slated to be completed in less than a year following a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and Chinese firms Beijing Beca Sci-Tech Co Ltd and Sinopec Engineering Incorporation in June last year.

The engineering arm of Sinopec, which is China’s largest state-controlled refiner, and private sector firm Beijing Beca Sci-Tech had proposed the project which would include a 200,000 barrel per day (b/d) refinery and an ethylene unit capable of producing 1.2MN tonnes per year.

The refinery would use crude oil from the Middle East and export its output to regional consumers while the petrochemical plant would produce downstream products including polyethylene and polypropylene.

The project could become Malaysia’s second China-owned refinery, adding to the 156,000 b/d plant in Port Dickson that Hengyuan Refining bought from Shell in 2016, and would be the country’s second-largest refinery behind the new 300,000 b/d Pengerang complex which is a joint venture between Petronas and state-owned Saudi Aramco.

On a separate note, Awang Tengah said that following various feedback, the state government had decided to shift to a new site for the new Lawas airport following the request for adequate buffer zones from flight paths.

“They have informed us that the complex should at least have a five kilometre buffer zone from the airport, and we will trying to accommodate (on this request),” he said.

The new airport site would be proposed to the federal Ministry of Transport to replace the approved site in Kuala Lawas and this would also complement the bigger development picture incorporating the coastal road network in Lawas.

Northern Region Development Area (NRDA) would undertake the coastal road and airport development on behalf of the state government but the new airport site would require fresh approval .

Awang Tengah also visited Trusan town, Kampung Rangangan Lintang, the LCDA project site of the Merapok mini service centre in Ulu Merapok, which is expected to be completed later this year in October, during his walkabout.

The RM9.7 million mini service centre project includes an administration office for government agencies, pick-up shops, cottage industry products centre as well as food and drink stalls.