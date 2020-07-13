State gov’t to work with federal gov’t to build more fire stations, provide more equipment – Dr Sim

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will work closely with the federal government to build more fire stations and equipment.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said looking ahead, Sarawak not only needed more fire stations but also all sorts of equipment including helicopters.

He believed that having a big land mass and scattered populations and locations all over, Sarawak would have to expand in terms of fire and rescue services, which means the state needs more extra pairs of hand as well.

“Bear in mind that in Sarawak there are oil and gas industry, as well as ports handling the oil and gas.

“Having this kind of industry, it requires specialised fire and rescue, and not just an ordinary of equipment,” he told reporters after officiating at the at the auxiliary fighters certification ceremony here yesterday.

Dr Sim hoped that under the 12th Malaysia Plan, more fire stations would be built in Sarawak.

He said aside from having to deal with fires that burn down properties, Sarawak fire fighters also have to deal with haze problem.

He noted that every year in September Sarawak have to face haze, peat fires and so on.

“Strong and well equipped fire and rescue team will play a crucial role in tackling all sorts of fire issues,” he said.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Khirudin Drahman said currently Sarawak has 1,300 full time personnel and had been strengthened by the auxiliary fire fighters.

He said to date, Sarawak has 34 operational fire stations statewide including the latest two – Batu Niah and Selangau fire stations.

He pointed out that another five new stations are expected to be operational next year, which are in Sibujaya, Bintangor, Lutong, Belaga and Asajaya.

Some 36 auxiliary fire fighters received their certificate from Bambo yesterday after undergoing 10 days or 100 hours of training here.

They will be stationed at the Batu Niah and Selangau fire stations.