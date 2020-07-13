Uggah: No active case detection on Kuching engineering cluster yet

KUCHING: The state will not be carrying out active case detection (ACD) on the new Covid-19 cluster here involving an engineering firm yet, says State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said at the moment, contact tracing activities were being carried out extensively at several places where the cases had worked.

“For the sake of confidentiality, we cannot inform where is the place.

“Right now, there will be no ACD first. We are monitoring the situation,” he said at the state’s Covid-19 press conference today.

He was asked to comment if there are plans to carry out ACD activities on the new cluster which has been dubbed as the ‘Kuching engineering cluster’.

Two positive cases were recorded from this cluster, the first of which was detected last Thursday.

Meanwhile, State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said preventive measures such as cleaning and disinfection have been carried out at the company premises.

“We have closed the place where they worked as well as done contact tracing on those who have been in contact with the cases by bringing them to undergo Covid-19 tests.

“For other cases such as those that have gone to Stutong Community Market, we have also carried out screenings as well as disinfection there. So all the measures that we have to take, we have done so,” he said.