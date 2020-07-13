Unemployed man arrested in Sibu for allegedly carjacking ex-serviceman

SIBU: A 34-year-old unemployed man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked an ex-serviceman at around 9.50am yesterday.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said that the incident happened when the 65-year-old victim and his wife were fueling up at a petrol station in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here.

He said that the suspect suddenly entered the victim’s car and instructed him to drive off the vehicle.

“The suspect told the victim that someone was chasing after him and attempted to murder him.

“Worried for their safety, the victim and his wife immediately got-off their car, while the suspect fled from the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Collin said the police managed to trace the suspect based on the information provided by members of the public.

The suspect was arrested in Stapang after he attempted to jump into the river to escape from the police, he added.

“The suspect was brought to the police station. He will undergo urine test to facilitate our investigations,” Collin said.

He said their initial investigations found the suspect was involved in a house breaking at Jalan Jade Villa here prior to the carjacking incident.

“He was attempting to steal a motorcycle at one of the houses when the occupant saw him.

“He (the occupant) then alerted the residents of the housing area about the incident in their WhatsApp group. One of the residents then saw the suspect hiding in a bush at about 9.30am,” he added.

He said the suspect managed to escape to the gas station after a group of residents surrounded his hideout.

The case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code.