US surpasses three million Covid-19 cases

Fundamental outlook

THE Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) continued to surge in the US, with over three million cases reported, to date, weighing on investors’ sentiments. The World Health Organisation has repeatedly warned on the second wave of the pandemic crisis and preparation needs to be done immediately.

President Donald Trump blamed China again for damaging the bilateral ties due to the pandemic. He commented that phase two deal is not likely to take place.

On Thursday, US weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 4 was better than expected at 1.31 million. Total claims have fallen to 18 million.

China’s consumer prices expanded 2.5 per cent in June on a yearly basis. Producer prices fell three per cent in same month, exceeding expectations, compared with the 3.7 per cent slide recorded in May.

UK’s government unveiled a three billion pound budget for ‘Green Investment Package’ aimed at increasing energy efficiency, saving household cost and creating 140,000 green jobs.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in a small range but prone to weakening sentiment. Resistance remains strong at 107.50 to 108. We expect the bears to take control and break beneath 106 support, with a new directional headway set to reach 104. Euro/US dollar traded sideways. We see strong support at 1.125. This week, the overall trend will likely continue sideways in mixed sentiment and contained within 1.125 to 1.14. Traders are reminded to practice risk control in case of unexpected movements.

British pound/US dollar climbed last week but has shown a temporary slowdown in bullish sentiment.

We predict the trend will be contained from 1.25 to 1.27 while consolidating further.

The potential weakening in the dollar in the coming weeks could fall against the euro and pound as balancing factors in the market.

WTI Crude prices stagnated at around US$40 per barrel for the past few weeks. Currently, the market is resilient at US$41 per barrel resistance while prone to fall anytime. Limited movement is expected now due to the trading range supported at US$37 per barrel. However, breaking beneath US$37 per barrel could indicate a new bearish sign in the market.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives climbed slightly higher last week while still forming the right-shoulder technical patterns. September Futures contract settled at RM2,414 per MT. We project the trend could return to neutral sentiment within RM2,350 to RM2,450 per MT while waiting for a new breakthrough. Traders should exercise tight caution once the trend extends beyond the aforementioned range.

Gold prices crossed above the US$1,800 per ounce last week. The market is bullish but still being held back for some consolidation. We expect the trend to slow down and re-test US$1,790 per ounce support. The overall range is expected to be contained from US$1,790 to US$1,825 per ounce. Risk control is recommended in case of an extension beyond the aforementioned range.

Silver prices broke above US$18.40 per ounce last week and reached US$19 per ounce high. This week, the support could emerge at US$18.40 per ounce while the trend is capped in tight range beneath US$19. per ounce level.

Reaching above US$19.00 per ounce resistance is a new sign of bullish trend that might attempt US$20.00 per ounce or higher.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]