Visitors to Miri Hospital required to use MySejahtera app prior to entry effective Aug 1

MIRI: Visitors to Miri Hospital will be required to use the ‘MySejahtera’ app before being allowed to enter the premises beginning Aug 1, said the hospital in a statement today.

“This is to smooth out the health screening process before entering the hospital building.

“The MySejahtera app works as a tracing tool to make it easier for the hospital if there is a need to contact patients in the future,” said the statement.

Miri Hospital also requested the cooperation of all visitors to adhere to the 3Ws and 3Cs outlined by the Health Ministry – washing hands frequently with water and soap, wearing face masks in public areas and warning self and others and to avoid crowded places, confined spaces and close conversations.

“In this regard, visitors are reminded to wear a face mask and undergo a health screening before being allowed to enter the hospital building,” the hospital added.

The hospital also reminded that no visitors were allowed to enter the wards except for emergency cases or cases in dire need.

Meanwhile, for clinic appointments, only one companion would be allowed except for child patients, patients in need of help and emergency cases.