Woman killed after motorcycle collides with car at Jalan Selidap in Bintangor

BINTANGOR: A woman perished after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car at Jalan Selidap here at around 8.45pm last night.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said the deceased was identified as Nur Syahadah Abdullah, 27, from Jalan Drahman Keria, Sarikei.

“Our initial investigation found the car was overtaking another vehicle before it entered the opposite lane and crashed into the victim’s motorcycle.

“The impact of the collision caused the victim to suffer serious injuries on her body. She died at the scene, ” he said in a statement today.

Sekam said the body of the deceased was taken to Sarikei Hospital for further action.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.