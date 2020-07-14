787 returnees ordered to undergo home quarantine — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 787 out of 793 Malaysians who returned home through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) yesterday have been ordered to undergo mandatory home quarantine while six individuals were taken to hospitals.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that these individuals had flown in from Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Qatar, Myanmar, Philippines, Taiwan, India, Laos, China and Hong Kong.

“A total of 139 individuals entered via the Sultan Iskandar Building, Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, Pasir Gudang Port and Pasir Gudang ferryterminal have been ordered to undergo mandatory home quarantine.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have also conducted 1,178 checks on returning Malaysians to see the level of compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of home quarantine and found all are in compliance with the instruction,” he said in a statement on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

He said for the period of June 10 until yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had screened 17,152 individuals at the KLIA.

He said of the total, 17,080 individuals who tested negative for Covid-19 were home quarantined while another 72 individuals who tested positive were sent to hospital for treatment.

On compliance operations task force, the police detained 37 individuals for flouting the SOP with five remanded while the rest were issued compounds.

“The offences committed include activities in nightclub (one), activities involving a group of people that make it difficult to maintain social distancing (16) as well as activities that violate the SOP (20).

Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had conducted inspections at nine sites across the country involving 15 enforcement officials, and all were found to be adhering to the SOP. — Bernama