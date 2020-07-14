Azalina’s appointment a significant, positive move for the country – PN Women chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Pengerang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker is a meaningful and positive move for the country.

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin who represented 12 female MPs of Perikatan Nasional (PN) said this would empower the role of women at the highest levels, especially in decision-making.

“We, the female Members of Parliament of PN, view Azalina’s appointment as timely, as she has the professional background as a lawyer.

“In fact, she has conducted Parliamentary matters when she was chairman of the Malaysian Women’s Parliamentary Caucus,” Zuraida said in a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Besides Zuraida, the other women parliamentarians were Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Kota Tinggi); Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (Titiwangsa); Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Batang Sadong); Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (Parit Sulong); and Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah);

Also present were Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (Rantau Panjang); Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (Kuala Kangsar); Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Mukah); Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort); Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar); and Rubiah Wang (Kota Samarahan).

Azalina was named Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat yesterday after she was nominated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to replace Teluk Intan MP, Nga Kor Ming, who resigned on the same day.

Zuraida said Azalina’s credibility was proven when she was previously appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, making her the best choice for the PN government’s effort to have a more transparent administration.

“We believe that Azalina’s presence will not only elevate the status of women in the country but also be an inspiration to all women in Malaysia,” she said. – Bernama