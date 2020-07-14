Covid-19: 4 new positive cases in Malaysia today, all imported

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded four new positive Covid-19 cases today, all of which were imported cases, said Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the country’s number of infected cases to 8,729 cases.

“The four new cases involved three Malaysians and one non-Malaysian,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya today.

He also said that there are currently 83 active cases in the country and they have been isolated and are being treated at hospitals.

“Six positive cases are also being treated in the intensive care unit with two patients requiring respiratory assistance,” he said, adding that there were no fatalities due to Covid-19 today, leaving the country’s death toll unchanged at 121.

On the number of recoveries, he said four patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals today.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,524 which accounts for 97.7 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said.