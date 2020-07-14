Covid-19: New Novgorod cluster detected in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) today identified a new Covid-19 cluster in Melaka, called Novgorod PUI (patient under investigation) Cluster, after two cases were detected from screening done on close contacts of the first case there.

The cluster was named after the historical city of Novgorod in Russia.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first case from the cluster is a Malaysian, case 8,673 who returned from Russia on July 5.

The Covid-19 test done on the individual at the airport was positive and that person was then admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, he said in a statement today.

“The second case from this cluster, case 8,718, is a friend of case 8,673. They travelled on the same aircraft, on July 5. The Covid-19 screening conducted on case 8,718 at the international entry point turned out negative,” he added.

“However, that individual started showing fever and respiratory tract symptoms on July 7 and a repeat test was found to be Covid-19 positive,” he said.

He said the third case from this cluster is the father of case 8,718.

“Case 8,718 was greeted on arrival in Malaysia on July 6 by four family members who had gone to the airport in a car.

“Investigations show that the father of this case was also Covid-19 positive after having fever symptoms.

This makes him the third case of the Novgorod PUI Cluster,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said so far 14 close contacts had been identified from the cluster and all had been screened and found negative of Covid-19. – Bernama