Covid-19: Transition Classes, Form 1 to Form 4 and Lower 6 classes in Kuching will only resume on Aug 3

KUCHING: The resumption of Transition Classes, Form 1 to Form 4 and Lower 6 classes in three Districts within Kuching Division will be postponed from July 15 to Aug 3.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided on the postponement because of the recent development in Covid-19 cases in Kuching, where five local transmissions have been recorded, resulting in one death this week.

“We have received feedback from concerned parents. So we had a meeting with the Sarawak National Security Council and the Sarawak Education Department this morning, with the advice from the Sarawak Health Department that the opening of secondary schools be postponed to Aug 3.

“The three districts are Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan,” he said at a SDMC press conference here today.

The postponement also involved all primary school classes within the three districts, he added.

All in all, 138 primary and secondary schools will have their classes postponed, where 87 are in Kuching District, 48 Padawan District district and three in Samarahan District.

“Pre-schools, Form 5 and Upper 6 classes will resume as usual,” said Uggah.

He said schools in other districts classified as green zones outside Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan Districts will resume classes on July 15 as announced by the Education Ministry.

Uggah also pointed out that due to the increase of cases in Kuching District, the standard operating procedures (SOP) for public gatherings and assemblies in the district is set at a maximum attendance of 250 people, while other districts classified as green zones can have more in attendance while adhering to the SOP.

On another issue, Uggah advised members of the public not to spread unverified or fake news regarding Covid-19.

He said spreading those unverified or fake news can create panic and cause unrest among the public, which would hinder Sarawak’s effort to curb Covid-19 and break the chain of transmission.

View the full list of schools affected by the postponement below: