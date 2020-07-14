Covid-19: Zero positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 580

KUCHING: Zero positive cases were recorded in Sarawak today, maintaining the total cases to date at 580, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Uggah, who is State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said only two recovery and discharged cases were recorded today, with eight active cases still being treated in hospitals.

“Death toll remains at 18 or 3.1 per cent of the total cases,” he said in a press conference today.

Uggah said the committee recorded 20 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, with 12 still waiting for their lab test results.

He said 128 person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were also recorded today, with a total of 566 of them being quarantined in 10 hotels across the state to date.

In Kuching there are 397 PUS cases, Miri 63, Bintulu 25, Limbang 21 and Sibu 60.

Uggah also appealed to those who believed that they have been in close contact with the previous five Covid-19 cases to voluntarily go for screening at one of the designated health clinics.

The screenings can be done at Klinik Kesihatan Jalan Masjid, Klinik Kesihatan Tanah Puteh, Klinik Kesihatan Kota Sentosa, and Klinik Kesihatan Batu Kawa between 8am and 1pm every Monday to Friday and Klinik Kesihatan Petra Jaya which is opened between 8am and 1pm every Monday to Sunday.