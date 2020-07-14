Ferries, passenger boats can operate at full capacity

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government announced that ferry transport services and passenger boats in Sabah and to Labuan can operate at full capacity.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said that this is subject to the condition stated in their license or registration certificate and is implemented with immediate effect.

Nevertheless, he urged all ferry and passenger boat operators to continue adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure set by governing bodies and by the Sabah Health Department in combating the spread of Covid-19.