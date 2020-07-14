Foreigner dies after self-accident while test driving vehicle in plantation

LUNDU: A 34-year-old foreigner lost his life while test driving a new vehicle at a plantation at Sungai Belian here on Monday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased has been identified as Syaiful Nizam Munri, from Sagu Sambas, Indonesia.

According to Alexson, an initial investigation revealed that at around 1.30pm, the deceased lost control of the vehicle while test driving it at a hilly area at the plantation.

“During the incident, the victim was believed to have jumped out of the vehicle, but unfortunately he hit his head on a rock which caused serious injuries.

“He was later taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) but was confirmed dead at around 2.47pm,”he said in a statement here, today.

His body was later transferred to the SGH Forensic Unit for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Transportation Act 1987.