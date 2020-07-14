Free school bus service in Kuching starts tomorrow

KUCHING: Parents with school-going children in Kuching city need not have to worry about paying for their bus fares as the Sarawak government will take care of their transport to and from school.

The free school bus service will start tomorrow in Kuching and will be extended to other cities and towns, said Sarawak Assistant Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil today.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at encouraging parents to allow their children to go to school by bus.

It would help to reduce traffic congestion, especially within school compounds and surrounding roads.

“This initiative is also to train students to get used to using public transportation,” he said.

On another initiative to ease traffic congestion, Dr Jerip said the public can now enjoy a bus ride for just RM1.

He said this project was implemented in Kuching recently, involving Kuching, Bau and Lundu districts on a trial basis.

“Just pay RM1 and passengers can go anywhere between the districts,” he said, adding that the services involve all public bus companies in the state. – Bernama