Ismail Sabri: Action may be taken against those who fail to go for second Covid-19 test

KUCHING: Those who fail to go for their second Covid-19 screening on the 13th day of their home quarantine may be compounded or brought to court, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He revealed that to-date, there were 255 individuals who failed to undergo the second Covid-19 screening on the 13th day of their home quarantine.

“I wish to inform these individuals that the police and the Ministry of Health (MOH) know their status and are monitoring them.

“Please hurry and contact MOH to go to the nearest district health clinic. If they are still stubborn and refuse to go, the police will look for them,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues, which was held at Parliament today.

Ismail Sabri also said if the individuals refused to comply with the requirement, the police might issue a compound of RM1,000 or bring them to court.

“If they are brought to court, they can be jailed up to two years or fined or both.

“I think there is no need to reach that level for Malaysians returning to the country. Please come forward and go for your second Covid-19 screening voluntarily,” he added.

Ismail Sabri stressed that the government viewed this matter seriously in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 and reminded those under home quarantine to stay put in their own room.

“Many who reached home either tried to go out or move freely in the house, instead of just staying in their own room.

“We would like to remind those under quarantine that they must not interact with other family members for 14 days as this will also endanger the whole family,” he said.

He noted that a total of 536 Malaysians returned home from overseas via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 yesterday, with one sent to the hospital and the rest placed under compulsory home quarantine.

He also revealed that the police had arrested and issued compounds to a total of 22 individuals nationwide yesterday for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“They were arrested and compounded for activities that fail to follow social distancing rules,” he added.