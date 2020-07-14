MRC Miri collects 1,138 pints at mobile donation centre

MIRI: Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri District has collected a total of 1,138 pints of blood since its mobile donation centre was set up at its headquarters here March 25.

Its Blood Donor Recruitment Committee deputy chairman, Karambir Singh, said as of July 12, the mobile donation centre had hosted a total of 43 donation sessions which had attracted 1,325 donors.

“It has not been easy but with support from the public, we are able to replenish blood stock at Miri Hospital Blood Bank,” said Karambir.

In July, MRC Miri mobile donation will only be held on Saturdays and Sundays, 8.30am to 1pm.

To donate during weekdays, drop by Miri Hospital Blood Bank, Mondays to Thursdays from 8.30am-12pm and 2.30pm-4pm as well as Fridays from 8.30am to 11am and 2.30pm to 4pm.

For more information, contact Karambir at 016- 878 5500 or Miri Blood Bank office at 018-41 66 57.