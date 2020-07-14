No new Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah did not record any Covid-19 case yesterday.

There were only six active cases left in the state with two each in Kota Kinabalu and Nabawan and one each in Tuaran and Keningau.

The number of deaths remained at seven, while the number of recovered cases stayed at 367.

Meanwhile, seven new positive cases of Covid-19, including six imported cases, were reported in Malaysia yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 8,725, with 83 being active cases with infectivity.

“The six imported cases, who were infected overseas, comprise two Malaysians and four non-citizens (residents or those allowed to enter Malaysia for work purposes).

“The sole case of local transmission involves a Malaysian, from the Novgorod PUI (patient under investigation) Cluster,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said another case had recovered and was discharged today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 8,520, or 97.7 per cent of the total number of cases.

He said no fatality was reported yesterday, keeping the death toll at 122, or 1.39 per cent of the total number of cases.

“Four positive cases are still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, with three requiring ventilator support,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham reminded those under home surveillance to always abide by the Covid-19 Management Guidelines, including to stay at home throughout the quarantine period and to limit the number of visitors to their homes.

He said they should also avoid sharing cutlery and personal hygiene items like toothbrushes with other members of their household and to have good ventilation at home.

“Family members of returning Malaysians are reminded not to have too many people receiving them at the International Entry Gate. If there are symptomatic individuals among family members or housemates of the travellers, they are required to get immediate treatment,” he added.