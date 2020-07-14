Red tape hinders company’s bid for tax cut after giving rent discount to tenants

MIRI: A property company here has urged the government to simplify application for tax deduction for landlords who reduced or waived the rent of their small and medium enterprise (SME) tenants in the first three months of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).

WHH Properties Sdn Bhd, which owns about 100 properties here, including shoplots, claimed that they have been hampered by red tape in their application for the tax cut announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on April 6.

Muhyiddin had said that landlords who waived or reduced rent for SMEs by at least 30 percent will receive the equivalent in tax deduction.

Hu Su Huong, a representative of WHH, told a press conference here today that the company had given a 75 percent discount to its tenants in April, while in May and June it reduced rental by 50 and 30 percent respectively.

She said that after the MCO ended last month, the company has been trying to apply for tax deduction but failed to do so due to red tape.

“The problem is that most of our tenants are not registered under SMEs. And when they tried to register as SME in order to help us get the tax deduction, they cannot log into the website. We tried as well, but we too cannot log into the website,” she said.

In addition to having difficulties logging into the website, Hu claimed that they also needed to attach last year’s profit and loss statement, and management account for 2019 or Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) eB Form 201 which shows the annual sales.

“We are having difficulty getting the tax deduction because of all of these red tape, thus we are calling on the relevant agencies or the government to help, at least by simplifying the steps for us,” she said.

Muhyiddin had announced the tax deduction as part of an additional RM10 billion package to support businesses affected by the pandemic.

Through the initiative, the PM hoped that it would encourage property owners to emulate the government’s move to waive rent for struggling businesses at premises owned directly or via state-linked companies.

He said that properties and commercial space owners who waive or reduce rent to SMEs will enjoy additional tax deductions equivalent to the amount for the month of April until June, 2020.