Stop spreading unverified news on Covid-19 cluster or authorities will take action, says Uggah

KUCHING: Enforcement authorities will take action against those who spread fake or unverified news regarding the recent positive Covid-19 cases here, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the recent unverified news or messages being spread on social media allege that several places in Kuching are unsafe due to the recent five local positive cases detected here.

“I urge the people to stop this irresponsible act of spreading false or unverified news. Yesterday we saw one being viraled, which stated several locations in Kuching are not safe.

“I have asked the Sarawak Health Department if the notice was from them, they said no. So this notice is causing unnecessary panic among the people, and is irresponsible.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take action against those who spread these unverified news which can create panic,” he said over the phone in a RTM radio interview this morning.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the committee will meet today with the Sarawak Education Department to deliberate on the opening of schools tomorrow.

He said the discussion with the department was in view of the five recent cases in Kuching.

“All of those cases are in Kuching. I think there would be no problems for other districts in Sarawak because they are all green zones, as long as they practice the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),” said Uggah.

Details of the meeting between SDMC and the Sarawak Education Department regarding the opening of schools will be announced at a press conference later.