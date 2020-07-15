Air rifle, bullets seized, man arrested in raid on house

LAWAS: An air rifle and bullets hidden in a storeroom were seized by the police during a raid on a house at a residential

area in Lawas last Saturday, which also resulted in the arrest of a man believed to be the storekeeper.

Lawas district police chief DSP Roslan Leman said the raid was conducted by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Narcotics team at 10am.

“The suspect admitted that the weapon was his and that he bought it in January this year from a shop in Long Bawan, Indonesia.

“To avoid detection by security forces when driving through the Long Bawan-Ba Kelalan Border, the suspect put the air rifle and bullets in between his clothes,” he told reporters yesterday.

According to Roslan, the suspect, 54, bought the air rifle after sending his friend who is married to a woman from Long Bawan, Indonesia last January for RM400 and a packet of bullets at RM50. The weapon was allegedly for guarding the suspect’s garden at Kampung Siang-Siang, Trusan Road in Lawas.

Initial investigation also showed that the suspect did not use it for hunting in other areas and has so far never lent his weapon to anyone.

The case is investigated under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

In a separate case, a fisherman was arrested with 7.77 grams of Syabu worth RM780, at a parking lot by the river bank of Kampung Awat-Awat at 3.30pm on Monday (July 13).

Roslan said the Syabu was kept in the pocket of the short pants worn by the suspect, 24, who was also tested positive for Syabu.

“The suspect with record of drug-related offences is investigated under Section 39A (1) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.