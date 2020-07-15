Awg Tengah urges contractors to hire more locals

MIRI: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan calls on contractors and sub-contractors to hire more locals and source building materials from Lawas for the Lawas Administrative Office Complex and Lawas District Police Headquarters complex costing a total of RM294 million.

He said locals should be given priority for jobs in the two major projects which are scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2022.

He told these companies to advertise job vacancies in the local print and electronic media and get the Sarawak Labour Department to assist them.

According to him, he was told that the companies were paying between RM50 and RM150 per day for workers according to their skills.

“RM50 daily for an unskilled worker is quite good and priority should be given to employing locals.

“Source your building materials locally to build up local content,” he said during the project briefings by the consultants and contractors of the respective projects.

The ongoing government administrative complex project is targeted to be delivered by November 2022 and the contractor has drawn up a catch-up plan to overcome the delays caused by stop-work order due to restrictions under Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

With a panoramic view of Lawas town, river and distant mountains, the 15-storey iconic tower will house offices of most government departments and agencies in Lawas while the hall can accommodate 1,000 persons.

The deputy chief minister wants the Public Works Department Northern Region office in Miri to engage Limbang Resident’s Office, PWD divisional or district offices for better project monitoring or problem solving relating to matters such as relocation of utilities.

He is happy that the contractor has drawn up a three-month catch-up plan to address delays and for piling works to be completed by this month.

He is also happy with the progress of the RM113.4 million Lawas Police district headquarters project which was only delayed by over one per cent despite the MCO. It is expected to be completed by

September 2022 under the revised schedule.

He thanked former Home Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi for the approval as the present facilities were too old and inadequate.

The proposed new complex built over a five-acre land in Banting will be a full-fledged district complex with housing, administrative, surau and other infrastructures.

It will include an in-house target shooting facilities, the second in the country after Johor.

However, the deputy chief minister called on the project consultant to increase the number of lifts from just one to three for each of the apartment blocks.

“There may be police family members who are elderly or with physical disabilities who would suffer in going up and down the stairs if the only lift breaks down,” he pointed out.

Accompanying him at both progress briefings were deputy Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, Northern Region Development Agency director Ubaidillah Latip, Lawas district officer Ladin Atok, PBB Bukit Sari deputy chairman Awangku Jinal Abidin Pengiran Jawa and others.