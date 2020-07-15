Covid-19: Singapore reports 27th death

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, reported another death due to the coronavirus, taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 27.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement today, said the latest fatality involved a 62-year-old male Singaporean who died at Sengkang General Hospital.

Identified as Case No 17,168, the victim was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 30, and had a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension 3 and hyperlipidaemia, said the ministry.

Singapore reported its first two Covid-19 deaths on March 21.

As at noon yesterday, 196 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

As such, 42,737 patients or about 92 per cent of the total tally of 46,630 have fully recovered. – Bernama