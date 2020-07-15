DCM impressed with entrepreneurship of young men in starting mini crawfish farm

MIRI: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is impressed with two young entrepreneurs on their success in setting up a mini crawfish farm at a commercial centre along the Miri Airport Road.

During a visit to the farm last Saturday, Uggah who is also Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, gave his thumbs up to Elvis Hii and Willy Sim for their

crawfish-rearing business interest under ‘Aqua Tech Z Sarawak’.

Joining in the farm visit were Assistant Minister for Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“I am impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit of our young people now.

“Quite a number of them are venturing into unconventional areas in the agriculture sector. They know what they are doing. They go for trainings and are always keeping themselves informed of any development and technology in their businesses.”

He said although landless, it was not a problem for the two friends as they opted to use shoplots to establish their mini crawfish project last year.

“It is an irony. We have people with land but are keeping themselves busy fighting over ownership, or to claim an even bigger land.

“They fail to use such land and thus, get little returns.

“But these landless youths — they are earning good monthly incomes.”

According to Hii, they have good demand for the crawfish fry, which they sell locally.

He added that they would source the parent materials from rivers in the division.