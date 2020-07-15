Drink driving: Govt to propose amendments to alcohol content limit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry will propose for reduction of the permissible alcohol content levels in the blood, urine, and breath in accordance with the World Health Organisation standard.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the new limit to be proposed is 22 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; 50 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 67 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.

Currently, the permissible alcohol content levels for defining drink-driving stand at 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine.

Wee said the amendments to Sections 41 to 45 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), to provide for heavier punishment against reckless drivers and those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs would be tabled in the current Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) who wanted to know if the government had plans to amend the existing act on drink-driving.

Wee said his ministry had also conducted an online survey from May 21 to June 4 on the drink-driving issue involving 345,021 respondents.

He said almost 97 per cent of respondents had agreed that the quantum of existing punishments is not enough.

“A total of 324,489 or 94 per cent of the total respondents have agreed that heavier penalties be imposed on drunk drivers,” he said. – Bernama