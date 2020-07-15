False negatives of Covid-19 rapid tests kits cause for concern, says Bandar Kuching MP

MIRI: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has questioned the government over the accuracy of the Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits (RTK) due to the number of false negatives detected in Sarawak.

He told Parliament today that so far, Sarawak has detected six Covid-19 patients using the reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) in Kuching after they had tested negative using the RTK at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“This begs the question should the government be transparent and inform the public on how many of these false negative cases have entered our country and have returned to their respective areas?,” he said when interjecting in a speech by Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the sitting in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

The DAP lawmaker expressed concern about the false sense of security the RTK results could give people who have been tested if it was inaccurate.

“Although we have a policy to tell them they need home-quarantine, but the false negatives shown by the RTK antigens may give a false sense of security and because of that, they may not take proper precautions and may infect their families or others.

“Perhaps the government can provide ways for these issues to be addressed and how these cases can be isolated to prevent the second wave of Covid-19 or other infections, “said Yii.

Sarawak currently requires all people entering the state to be tested for the virus at the point of entry and to undergo 14-day quarantine.