Lee: This year’s Sarawak Day to be held virtually, broadcasted live from Miri

KUCHING: This year’s Sarawak Day celebration on July 22 will be held virtually and broadcasted live from Miri, says Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said the event, themed ‘Sarawak Cemerlang’, marks the first time the celebration is held virtually in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year’s Sarawak Day celebration is very different due to the global issue of the Covid-19 pandemic that is plaguing the world today.

“However, the celebration will still be lively and meaningful as there will be a variety of programmes held using digital platforms which have been arranged by the main organiser namely the State Protocol and Event Management Unit (Uppan),” he told a press conference at the new State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building here today.

He pointed out that the celebration will kick of at 9pm via TV3, tvSarawak, Sarawak Event Channel, Astro Awani and Facebook Live.

Among the programmes that will be held include an opening dance performance, symbolic opening ceremony, special documentary, Kampong Selepar Putus sitcom, medley of song performances as well as a segment on ‘Aspirasi Rakyat’ among others.

Lee, who is the minister-in-charge of the event, said July 22 is a very significant date for Sarawakians because 57 years ago, Sarawak celebrated its independence from British colonial rule.

“Although the period (of independence) was very short, but the impact on Sarawak was very nostalgic as it was on that date that the last British colonial governor left the Astana symbolically and handed over the administration of the Sarawak government to the people. It was then that the Union Jack flag was lowered and the State Cabinet was formed, which eventually saw Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan appointed as the first Chief Minister of Sarawak.

“These historic moments should be remembered by Sarawakians from all walks of life, especially the younger generation today. The people of Sarawak must know, understand and appreciate the history of the struggle for Sarawak,” he said.

On that basis, he said the Sarawak leadership felt the need for July 22 to be celebrated and commemorated every year to cultivate a spirit of patriotism and love for Sarawak among all Sarawakians.

“Although we face the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, we will still celebrate Sarawak Day because it is very significant day and must be remembered by all Sarawakians and Malaysians as a whole,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus and Uppan director Azlan Ali Badri.