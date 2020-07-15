Not all teachers involved in projects – Yusof

KOTA KINABALU: Not all teachers are carrying out projects and aiming for commission, said Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Refuting the allegation on social media, Yusof said that the majority of teachers are in the job because they want to educate the children of Sabah.

He reminded that they continue doing so even though they are faced with difficulties such as teaching in dilapidated schools, the lack of housing, water and electricity supply, and poor road.

Even though there might be some teachers doing that, he said their numbers are very small.

“We have 46,000 teachers in Sabah. The bad characters of one or two individuals is not a reflection of the entire community, although it does give a bad picture,” he said.

Yusof also explained that his ministry was not involved in the appointment of teachers and it was done by the Sabah Education Department and the Malaysia Education Ministry.

“My ministry is focused on raising the quality of education in Sabah.”

Other areas that are looked after by the ministry are related to education and training, innovation, libraries, human resource, ICT and communication, he said.

He added that his ministry worked with the department and federal Education Ministry to ensure issues related to education infrastructure, facilities and contributions to carry out school related activities were addressed.

Yusof also said that the State government has the authority to approve land, development plan and occupation certificate.

“Teachers are advised to focus on their teaching. There are also guidelines. Teachers can look for extra income but this must be done outside of office hours or teaching hours and there must not be any conflict of interest arising.”

“Teachers who want to concentrate on their business must resign,” he said.

He called on members of the public who know of teachers who are doing business and misusing their power, taking commission or are involved in corruption to report to the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He added that there were already cases of principals and teachers who had been imprisoned due to corruption and misuse of power.