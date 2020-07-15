‘Once I promise, I will deliver,’ says Abang Johari with GPS ever-ready for state polls

KUCHING: Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today said he has fulfilled many of his promises to the people since he was appointed chief minister in 2017.

“Once I promise, I will deliver. My colleagues also,” he said, referring to his colleagues in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which is chaired by him.

The chief minister said this when asked at a press conference after launching the Free School Bus programme here, about his performance with the state election a little over a year away.

Among other achievements, he highlighted the RM2.5 billion ringgit acquisition of the Bakun Hydroelectric Project (HEP) from the federal government, claiming the state’s rights over its oil and gas resources, and the establishment of the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) as well as Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

He also revealed that five proposed international schools which he announced last year were now in the process of tendering out to be built.

“We are going to have our own international schools which are highly subsidised by the government, and they will be of high quality because they will have international syllabus,” he said.

“What I’m saying is, we must have a plan. Now we are going for a digital economy, at the same time we have a target to become a high income state by the year 2030. God willing we can achieve that,” said Abang Johari.

Asked if GPS was ready to face the state polls, he said the state’s ruling coalition was always ready.

He said GPS has been ready even right after the last state election in May 2016 during the leadership of the then chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“When is the coming election? I don’t know. But we are ready all the time. The moment we won the last election we are ready,” he said.