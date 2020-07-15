Only five active Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is now left with only five remaining active Covid-19 cases following one more recovery yesterday.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said the recovered patient was in Kota Kinabalu.

Two of the active cases are in Nabawan while the remaining three are in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Keningau.

There were no new cases yesterday, with the state’s positive tally remaining at 380.

A total of 368 patients have since recovered.

The state’s Covid-19 fatality remains at seven.

Meanwhile, only four new Covid-19 infections were reported in Malaysia yesterday and all are imported cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative figure of cases to 8,729, including 83 active cases with infectivity.

“The four new cases were infected overseas, involving three Malaysians and a non-citizen (resident or allowed to enter Malaysia for work purposes),” he said at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also said four cases had recovered and were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,524.

Six Covid-19 cases are still being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, with two requiring ventilator support, he added.

He said no fatalities were reported yesterday, keeping the death toll at 122.

On the Novgorod PUI Cluster in Melaka, he said two new positive cases were reported, including one who was a close contact of the cluster’s index case when they were together in Novgorod, Russia (case 8,673).

This case was detected following further tests conducted on the existing cases.

“The other case is a new case reported (imported case from Russia – case 8,727). The individual arrived in Malaysia on July 13, 2020, was found positive during RTK-Antigen test at the entry point, and was isolated and taken to Hospital Sungai Buloh (HSB) for treatment. The patient is a close contact of case 8,673 and is case 8,718 in Novgorod, Rusisa,” he said.

He said so far 22 people have been screened including the five positive cases from this cluster. Samples taken from the 17 close contacts were found to be negative of Covid-19.

“Of the close contacts, 13 were identified from among those who travelled on the same aircraft and four are family members of cases 8,718 and 8,724. Three positive cases are being treated at the HSB and two are at the Hospital Melaka. One of the cases at Hospital Melaka is in ICU,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said further investigations and tracing of close contacts of new positive cases in this cluster were being conducted, including close contacts on the aircraft.

He said an order to sanitise and clean the aircraft had been issued by the Health Office of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the airline concerned yesterday.

“Crew members who dealt with the positive cases have been told to go for health screening. The source of infection for this cluster is still being investigated,” he said.