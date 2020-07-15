Overhead bridge will attract peeping toms

KOTA KINABALU: The management of Imago Shopping Mall and Sutera Avenue should take safety into consideration on the recently constructed overhead pedestrian bridge linking Imago and Sutera Avenue, said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) information chief Chin Vui Kai.

He said that the skybridge could pose a threat to young children because of the open gap between the stair steps.

“Furthermore, the stairs without risers will attract peeping toms and lurking weirdos taking upskirt videos of skirt wearing lady pedestrians using the skybridge,?he added.

Chin recently said he received a complaint from KK citizens, who said that they felt unsafe and uneasy while using the overhead bridge especially when bringing along their children citing safety reasons apart from the other concerns raised.

He called on the relevant parties to consider improving the overpass especially by covering up the stair steps with risers to avoid unwanted incidents.