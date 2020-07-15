Parents mistakenly send children to school a week early as Year 5, 6 classes resume in Miri

MIRI: Some parents here might have been too eager to send their children back to school today after spending more than three months with them at home due to the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).

At SK Anchi this morning, some parents had turned up with their children only to be told that the resumption of classes today was only for Year 5 and 6 pupils and not for their children, its headmaster Sapri Pee revealed.

He said during the registration this morning, there were parents who mistakenly sent their Year 4 children to the school.

“We have already informed and briefed them earlier on the schedule for the reopening of schools given by the Ministry of Education.

“They (parents) were probably confused or too excited about sending their children back to school today,” he said when met by Borneo Post.

For pupils in Year 1 until Year 4, the ministry had scheduled their return to school starting July 22 but as that day is Sarawak Day and a public holiday in the state, their classes will resume on July 23.

In general, Sapri was happy with the pupil registration process at the school which was carried out smoothly today.

The pupils, he said, also complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) by getting body temperature scanning, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitisers as well as practicing social distancing.

However, he said the school had also received feedback from some parents who were not ready to send their children due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ninety-five per cent of the parents wanted their children to return school,” he said.

For those parents who are not ready to send their children during this time, he said they have to inform the school earlier.