Perak assemblyman for Slim dies in Bentong

IPOH: Assemblyman for Slim and Tanjung Malim UMNO division chief, Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, died in Bentong, Pahang this evening.

Perak Umno Liaison Chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad, when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter, and said from information obtained, Mohd Khusairi, 59, collapsed suddenly while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf & Country Resort.

Saarani, however, could not provide further details on the matter.

News of Mohd Khusairi’s death had also been posted by several state UMNO leaders on social media. – Bernama