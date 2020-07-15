‘Postponement of school reopening best way to curb further spread of Covid-19’

KUCHING: The state government’s decision to postpone the reopening

of schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts to Aug 3 is regarded as the best measure to curb further spread of Covid-19, says Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Ahmad Malie.

He said such action was necessary in view of the detection of several positive Covid-19 cases here recently, which had become a cause for concern among parents.

“In view of this latest directive, KGBS would like to urge parents and guardians in these three districts to make sure that their children remain at home during this period.

“The postponement of the reopening of schools, which has just been announced (by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas), is not a school holiday for students,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad also reminded teachers and students to continuously adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) as means to prevent the occurrence of a second Covid-19 wave.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Macky Joseph said all teachers, school staff and students must always exercise self-discipline in protecting themselves from Covid-19.

“STU feels that all the SOP taken to combat the infection of Covid-19 must be complied with at all times.

“We call upon everyone to practise self-discipline in complying with the government’s SOP and directives. Everyone plays

an important role in battling this Covid-19 pandemic,”

he said.

Uggah, at a press conference yesterday, announced that the reopening of primary and secondary schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts would be postponed to Aug 3 due to the recent development in the local transmission Covid-19 cases.

A total of 138 primary and secondary schools – comprising 87 in Kuching, 48 in Padawan and three in Samarahan –

would have their classes postponed.

Schools in other districts across Sarawak, which had

been classified as green zones, would resume classes today (July 15) as announced by the Ministry of Education previously.

Students in Remove Class, Forms 1 to 4, Primary 5 and 6, and Lower Form 6, would return to school today, while Primary 1 to 4 pupils would come back this July 22.