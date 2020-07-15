PSB names Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang as candidate for Ngemah in next polls

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) on Monday declared Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang as its candidate for Ngemah for the next state election.

The announcement was made by party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh at the PSB office here, according to a press statement yesterday.

According to the statement, Joseph is a good social worker and has assisted a lot of people in Sg Bawan and Ngemah areas during their difficult times.

Aside from that, PSB stated that he played a key role in establishing a centre for children with special needs at Pusat Muhibbah, Sg Bawan in 2008.

“He has many grassroots supporters in N49 Ngemah and people like him very much because of his many contributions to help the people there and for his kindness and approachable attitude,” the statement said.

Born in Sg Bawan, Kanowit on Oct 9 1954, Joseph graduated from Aberdeen University in Scotland with BSc (Forestry) in 1982; Master of Science (Tropical Forestry) from Gottingen University, Germany in 1999 and a PhD from Kochi University in Japan in 2005.

He served under the Forest Department Sarawak from Oct 8, 1974 and retired on Oct 8, 2014 as senior assistant director and was later assigned as head of Reforestation and Planted Forests Division in the department.

During the last state election, Joseph stood in Ngemah as an independent candidate but lost to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Alexander Vincent, who garnered 2,888 votes against 2,734 obtained by Joseph.

Two other candidates who were using Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) tickets respectively also lost to Alexander. Richard Lias (DAP) obtained 243 votes while Thomas Laja Besi (PKR) garnered 396.