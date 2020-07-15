Return of old Umno’s autocratic rule – Sandakan MP

SANDAKAN: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Sandakan, Vivian Wong said that the way the Pakatan Nasional (PN) government bulldozed all parliamentary standing orders and conventions to appoint the new Speaker clearly demonstrated that the old Umno’s autocratic rule and disregard for law and order is back to govern Malaysia.

She was responding to the uproar and commotion on the first day of the Parliament sitting on Monday when new Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Deputy Speaker Datuk Azalina Othman were appointed without a single vote taken.

“I am really furious at what had transpired this afternoon in the Dewan Rakyat. The way the PN government blatantly disregarded Parliament standing orders that require a 14-day nomination notice for the election of a new speaker and deputy speaker is an outright contempt of our parliamentary process. It saddens me to see our parliament being degraded into a political tool for the PN government,” she said.

Vivian said that the very first parliament debate session since the PN government took over Putrajaya had descended into chaos and disorder when Azhar ruled that both new speaker and deputy speaker were appointed with no voting needed as there were no other candidates nominated for the posts.

“The opposition was up in arms as the appointment ignored the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders number 3 and 4 that require a 14-day nomination notice for the election of both posts.

“Many Malaysians have been following the parliament proceeding via live telecast today. It is so sad that many have equated the august House to a circus, and it is going viral on social media!

“I had the chance to tune in to the online digital parliament debates participated by our youths just a week ago, where key national issues such as the impact of Covid-19 on our economy, unemployment and healthcare were debated and discussed in a constructive and orderly manner. Yet, some of our most senior politicians, who are among the hugely-oversized 70 ministers and deputy ministers in the current government as well as numerous appointed chairmen of government linked companies (GLC), were shamelessly abusing the process and dismantling the parliamentary reform which PH had previously started. It is simply a disgrace.

“Perhaps, Malaysians should start sending our young and able leaders to be their Yang Berhormat instead of these so-called seasoned political players in order for our country to really achieve progress in the future,” she said.