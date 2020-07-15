Rohani suggests three-day weekend to boost domestic tourism

MIRI: Batang Lupar MP Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim has suggested that the weekend holidays be extended by another day in order to help boost domestic tourism which has taken a severe hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said in her debate on the royal address in Parliament today that either Friday or Sunday (for states where the weekend is on Friday and Saturday) be made a holiday to allow people to go to destinations that are further or for a longer period.

“This additional day off may be given once or twice to an employee within six months with holistic cooperation from various parties and ministries such as the Ministry of Education where on Friday school students may focus on extracurricular activities such as sports and co-curriculum.

“This extra one night will also provide space to enjoy a holiday to more destinations such as Sabah and Sarawak,” she added.

Rohani also disclosed that the country’s tourism industry contributed RM84.1 billion to the economic growth through the arrival of about 25.8 million international tourists in 2018 and the trend of foreign tourist influx to Malaysia over the past seven years is around 22 to 25 million a year.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic and also the cancellation of Visit Malaysia Year 2020, Malaysia needs domestic tourism support to ensure that the sector does not continue to face losses and Malaysians can still enjoy holidays in the country,” she said.

Adding on, Rohani also suggested discounts for senior citizens on hotel room prices as well as holiday packages.

“If all this time senior citizens can get a discount of up to 50 per cent to use public transport, tickets to theme parks, museums and other tourist attractions, I suggest that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture also extend this to hotel room prices or holiday packages for these groups. This can help to invigorate local tourism,” she said.