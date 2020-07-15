SK Nanga Nirok struck by floods

KANOWIT: SK Nanga Nirok was struck by flood after Sungai Ngemah overflowed its banks due to incessant rain on Monday night.

A spokesperson from Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operations centre said as at 8am yesterday, the floodwater level reached six feet (almost 2m), interrupting school lessons for the pre-schoolers.

SK Nanga Nirok, which has 46 pupils, 11 teachers and seven non-teaching staff members, is still closed for Primary 1 to 6 pupils under the present Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, the spokesperson added.

“No evacuation of flood victims is involved. River water level is still rising (as at 11.30am),” he said yesterday.

SK Nanga Nirok parent-teacher association chairman Anthony Ajut, when contacted, said this was the second time that the school was hit by floods this year.

Accommodating preschoolers and pupils from longhouses in Nanga Bat, Nanga Nirok, Lubok Tutong, Nanga Sesamak and Nanga Mawi in Ngemah Tengah area, the school was first hit by floods on April 28 this year.

“In fact, the school faces flooding issue almost every year and this has affected teaching and learning sessions.

“There were talks previously about relocating the school to a higher ground, but there is no update on the matter so far,” Anthony pointed out.

He also said as parents, they opposed the suggestion to merge SK Nanga Nirok, which was categorised as a low-enrolment school, with other schools in Ngemah due to certain reasons.

He disclosed that a survey had been conducted among parents regarding the matter.

“The merger would mean that the school would be closed and we have to transfer our children to an existing school located further downriver.

“For parents with pre-school children, they have to send them to the school daily either by river or road transport because the pre-schoolers are not allowed to stay at the hostels. With the bad condition of the gravel road from Nanga Bitan to Nanga Ngungun, we cannot risk the safety of our children,” stressed Anthony.