Teachers, parents express relief over SDMC’s decision to postpone school reopening in Kuching division

KUCHING: Teachers and parents have expressed relief that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to postpone the reopening of schools for Transition Classes, Form 1 to Form 4 and Lower 6 classes in three Districts within Kuching division for now.

With the recent development in Covid-19 cases in Kuching, in which five local transmissions have been recorded, resulting in one death this week, they are worried that it would spread among students in schools.

“I am glad that the risk of my children of getting infected is lowered when the government made the decision. Although it disrupts their studying process I guess the move was necessary,” said Liew Ei Lan whose son is a form four student at SMK St Thomas’ Secondary School.

Liew said as for now, learning from home or online learning would suffice for her son’s education.

Another parent Churchill Drem also commented that he is still half-hearted when it comes to sending his children to school.

“We need to be cautious at all times when it comes to sending our children during the time of this Covid-19 pandemic. We can never know who our children come in contact with in school,” said Churchill.

As for Freddy Sunyig, whose son is a form five student at SMK Kota Samarahan, the state government has made the right decision considering that things surrounding the Covid-19 situation in the state are still uncertain.

Meanwhile, a visit to two secondary schools in the city namely SMK St Thomas and SMK St Mary’s revealed that schools are operating with only form five and upper six students attending classes.

“It is a relief for us to see that only a minimal number of students are allowed to attend classes in schools for now. This is because we are worried about the safety of our students here as well,” said Churchill Joseph Samuel, who is one of the teachers at SMK St Thomas.

SMK St Thomas principal Robin Sabai on the other hand said that it was a good decision by the government to postpone the reopening of schools for Transition Classes, Form 1 to Form 4 and Lower 6 classes for now.

This was because all the teachers and parent are actually worried about the safety of their children.

“I received a lot of call from parents asking us whether their children should go to school or not until we received the decision by SDMC. We only want the best for the students too,” added Robin.

Decision to postpone the resumption of Transition Classes, Form 1 to Form 4 and Lower 6 classes in three districts within Kuching Division from July 15 to Aug 3 was revealed by the SDMC yesterday because of the recent development in Covid-19 cases in Kuching, where five local transmissions have been recorded, resulting in one death this week.

The three districts are Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also SDMC chairman said that the committee has decided on the postponement after receiving feedback from concerned parents.