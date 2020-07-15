Third quarter to be liquidity driven market

KUCHING: WIth global markets flooded by “a tsunami of liquidity” coming from stimulus programmes, especially from the central banks, analysts believe this liquidity will continue to drive economic growth in their third quarter (3Q) and other quarters to come.

Researchers with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) in its 3Q outlook report estimated that approximately US$20 trillion have been announced or implemented by governments and central banks all over the world.

This liquidity had boosted financial markets, besides intending to provide support to the real economy.

“Retail investors have also joined the fray. According to the trade statistics from Bursa Malaysia, volume and value increased in 2QCY20 by 88.7 per cent and 42.1 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q),” it continued.

“It is interesting to note that volume and value from combined local retail and local nominee (as proxy for retail participation) rose +97.0 per cent qoq and +95.2 per cent qoq respectively.

“We opine that this is evident that retail investors are participating more into the markets which contributed to the rally in 2QCY20.”

Anecdotal evidence also suggest the same such as the increased opening of online trading accounts.

Some of the possible reason for the sudden interest from retail investors could be loan moratorium which left borrowers with excess cash for investment; low interest rate environment; attractive pricing following from the market rout in March; ease of opening an trading account via online channel; and idleness due to the movement control order (MCO).

“Another point to note is that we opine that the rally in 2QCY20 had been mostly domestic investor driven.

“Up until July 3, 2020, foreign investors have sold a cumulative RM16.7 billion in the Malaysia equities market this year.

“As for 2QCY20, the net selling was RM8.6 billion.

“However, we should note that foreign net selling have not been confined to Malaysia’s market.

“We have observed net selling in all the Asian markets that we tracked with South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand being the most at US$21.7 billion, US$18.3 billion and US$6.7 billion respectively.”

At first glance, MIDF Research saw that the behaviour of the markets in 2QCY20 suggests that the market is pricing in a sharp V-shape economic recovery.

“However, judging by the economic data and, expectations of our economist, consensus, central banks and from leading multilateral agencies, it appears that this might not be the case,

“We expect complete economic recovery might be a long drawn affair,” MIDF Research added.

“We’re putting hope on a fast vaccine. We opine that hopes on a fast discovery of a vaccine have also fuelled the markets.

“According to the World Health Organisation, there are 13 pharmaceutical companies working on a vaccine which are going through clinical trials.

“Meanwhile, there are 129 potential vaccines which are in the pre-clinical trial phase.

“Of course, the discovery of a vaccine will be a game changer.

“However, the question will be on how fast, by how much and the cost of the production of the vaccine.”