Top Sarawak throwers and coaches attend camp

KUCHING: The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) has organised a four-day camp in Sarikei for state elite and backup throwers from June 8 to 11. It served as a follow up to a recent camp held in Kuching.

The Sarikei camp, which was held at SMK Tong Hua, was coordinated by sports development officer Mikar Changgan and conducted by Sarawak throws head coach Frantisek Petrovic and assisted by Thomas Ling Neng Thung. It was also attended by Liong Shuen Kiong, Ting Kung Jin and two other local coaches.

Sarawak High Performance Unit’s head of physical performance Nathanael Tan and lead conditioning coach Spancer Biondy also carried out physical assessments of the throwers.

The 13 athletes included current Sukma champion Johnny Ling (hammer), 2018 Sukma silver medalist Ngu Ing Biao (discus) and shot putters Jonah Chang Rigan, Kong Chin Poh and Liong King Hui (Shot Putt).

Other upcoming athletes present included MSSM national schools hammer champion Alienna Thipong Laga.

The training camp would be followed up by another one in Miri in early August. That camp aims to assess other Sukma athletes and those with high potential such as Ng Jing Xuan (javelin), Sim Quan Ying (decathlon) and Vannessaryiu Kasim (shot put) who is from Mukah.

The series is expected to culminate in a final training camp in Kuching which may incorporate a competition on the final day. It is planned for the school holidays from August 20 to 24.

Meanwhile, SSC chief executive officer Ong Kong Swee said it was vital that local coaches be continuously exposed to different techniques and processes of training to allow coaching standards to improve.

“This provides our grass roots coaches and our local Pusat Pembangunan and Pusat Elite coaches in Sarawak with opportunities to grow and increase their knowledge,” he added referring to the camp series.

The eventual outcome, he pointed out, is to realise the state government’s target for Sarawak to emerge as the ‘Nation’s Sports Powerhouse’, producing athletes and coaches of international standard.