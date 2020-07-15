Upcoming listing Reservoir Link sees RM2.9 million PAT for 1Q

KUCHING: Sarawak based Reservoir Link Energy Bhd (Reservoir Link) reported a profit after tax (PAT) of RM2.88 million on the back of the revenue of RM22.86 million for the first quarter of the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020 (1QFY20).

The group’s balance sheet remains healthy with a gearing ratio of 0.37 times and a current ratio of 1.33 times.

Reservoir Link’s executive director Thien Chiet Chai said, “The first quarter results exhibited our resilience despite the onslaught of covid-19 and the oil price plunge.

“We were also able to secure 4 new call-out contracts as well as extensions for 3 call-out contracts for the first 5 months of this year. The oil price has been recovering and our optimism of our business prospects in the long term remains intact while exercising caution amid the challenges presented by the current market conditions.

“We are definitely committed to take proactive and appropriate measures to remain resilient during these unprecedented times and implement our business strategies accordingly to sustain our growth.”

Reservoir Link, an upstream oil and gas services provider, will soon be making its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

The group will be raising RM23.42 million of which RM10 million is for the purchase of well testing equipment, RM5.0 million has been set aside for the repayment of bank borrowings, RM4.92 million has been earmarked for working capital and the remaining RM3.5 million is for the listing expenses.

By investing in well testing equipment, Reservoir Link will be able to independently tender for well testing services jobs which will result in timely execution of services to its clients and increase profit margins for this business segment.