Anyi Ngau’s appointment as MPB chair of great significance to S’wak, pepper smallholders

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Anyi Ngau as the chair of the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) is of great significance to Sarawakians especially pepper smallholders as 98 per cent of pepper in the country is planted in the state.

In a statement yesterday, the deputy minister of plantation industries and commodities Willie Mongin said the appointment of Anyi who is also Member of Parliament for Baram would come into force on July 1, 2020.

“It is hoped that with this appointment, the nation’s pepper industry’s direction could be realised through closer cooperation between the Federal and state government in strengthening and promoting pepper to a higher level,” he said.

At this juncture, MPB which is an agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities is aggressively developing the upstream and downstream business of the pepper industry so that the industry moves in tandem with market demand. — Bernama