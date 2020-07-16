Chong: DAP Sarawak throws support behind Sabah CM Shafie as next prime minister

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak retains its stance to support Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as its choice of prime minister for the opposition, despite the recent PH presidential council’s announcement to stick with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its choice.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said DAP Sarawak has autonomy from the DAP national body, and their support for Shafie showed DAP Sarawak was on the same page as their counterparts in Sabah, who have voiced similar support.

While Anwar as the prime minister candidate was the first option of PH, which has 91 out of 109 MPs, Chong said there must be a deadline set for Anwar to obtain the support of the additional MPs to cross the 112 majority mark.

He pointed out that beyond that deadline, Shafie should be given that chance to prove himself.

“On July 13 this year after the PH presidential council affirmed its support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the total number of Members of Parliament supporting the lead of Anwar, even with the support of Bersatu and Warisan, was only 109 which was short of the 112 required to form the government.

“It is now clear that as it stands now, PH, (the six MPs from) Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), all added up to only 109 MPs but with a choice of two candidates for the one Prime Minister position.

“The main issue now is who among the two, namely Anwar or Shafie, is able to get the support of additional MPs to topple the Perikatan Nasional government? This is important as the country cannot afford to have the PAS and UMNO-led PN continue governing and wreaking havoc on the country,” he said in a statement today.

According to Chong, having a prime minister from East Malaysia will help the country move beyond the old politics that have “entrapped Malaysians for so long” and “help shape a new nation of racial harmony and regional inclusivity in development”.

“We believe it is time an East Malaysian should be at the forefront to transform Malaysia into a more progressive country, building a ‘New Malaysia for all’ that we all have been striving to achieve.

“As East Malaysians, there is no reason that we do not support a fellow East Malaysian, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, as the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” he said.

He also claimed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be doing Sarawak a great disfavour by choosing to stay in cohorts with PAS and UMNO.

“By remaining with PAS and UMNO while rejecting a fellow East Malaysian as Prime Minister candidate, GPS now risks rejection by the people of Sarawak in the coming state poll.”

Shafie’s name was proposed by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the opposition’s Prime Minister-designate on June 27 in the event of snap polls in the country.