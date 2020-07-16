Gov’t allocates over RM1 billion to upgrade dilapidated schools in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has allocated RM1.252 billion to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated schools in Sabah, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Senior Minister of Education Dr Radzi Jidin said the allocation under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) (2016-2020) was for the upgrading and redevelopment works of 237 dilapidated schools in the state, while other dilapidated schools would be upgraded under the 12MP and subject to government financial capability.

“The ministry also uses the allocation from the Special Programme for the Maintenance of Educational Institutions for maintenance purposes, based on priorities according to the impact scale. For the year 2020, the maintenance allocation for Sabah is RM39.5 million,” he was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (UPKO-Tuaran).

As of May 31, Radzi said, there were 414 schools in Sabah included in category six, which have been declared unsafe by State Education Department and District Education Office.

He said 52 schools in category seven have been declared unsafe by the Public Works Department (JKR).

Radzi said according to the plan, the work to repair the hostel and other facilities at the schools will be completed within eight months after the procurement process.

As the hostels are not safe to use, he said the schools had turned the dining hall, teacher’s quarters and classrooms as temporary hostels for 114 students, and also working with non-governmental organisations to provide accommodation for 58 students in buildings close to the school.

“The remaining 143 students commute from home to school. The school is renovating several school facilities and identifying premises near the school that are suitable for temporary accommodation to be rented by the remaining students, “he said.

He said while waiting for the temporary facilities to be ready, the ministry would cover the cost of transportation for students commuting from home to school. – Bernama