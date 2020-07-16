I want to sweep away all elements of gangsterism – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: “Anyone who claims to be a gangster will be arrested and taken action against under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma),” said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said he and his team were currently on a mission to clean up the culture of gangsterism in the country including at the school level.

He said his mission was to correct the minds of the people so that the elements of gangsterism could be curbed in primary and secondary schools.

“Right now, there are high school students in Form 1 and Form 2 who already have an inclination to associate themselves with gangsterism groups, to the point they can threaten people for money. I want to sweep away all these gangsterism (elements), “he told Bernama in Bukit Aman, here.

Abdul Hamid said his party would not give any leeway and would fight the issue of gangsterism to the fullest.

He said these elements would lead to an unhealthy culture of gangsterism in the realm of learning especially in schools.

Abdul Hamid stressed that he would not tolerate gangsterism in the country at all and would detain anyone involved regardless of race.

In another development, Abdul Hamid had instructed the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) to go all out to combat illegal racings in the country.

“Besides that, I plan to create a case file to detain the organisers of illegal racings under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959.

“The organisations of illegal races encourage more incidents of crime such as motorcycle theft, so the police will use Poca to detain them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid reminded his subordinates in the logistics department to ensure there were no irregularities in all types of projects.

“I do reject any kind of payment from any contractor seeking a project from the police.

“I holistically do not give the opportunity, because, as IGP (Inspector General of Police) I do not want anything at all, I will reject even a single cent, let alone offers of treats from the contractor,” he said.

“Even, if my own siblings want to lobby for projects, I will absolutely not allow them to interfere in the PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police),” he said. – Bernama