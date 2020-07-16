Mayor debunks news that Stutong Market be avoided

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has debunked news saying that Stutong Community Market should be avoided due to Covid-19 concerns.

He said the claim had upset the traders and the market which he visited yesterday to check on the businesses impacted by the rumour.

“The rumour has not only impacted the livelihood of hawkers and traders but also other businesses in the vicinity, and MBKS would like to disprove such groundless claim because it would create panic among the people,” he added in a statement yesterday.

He also said it was important to note that the council, since the start of Movement Control Order in March; had been going to the ground to inspect the adherence of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of businesses and to disinfect public areas from time-to-time.

He also said the Health Department too has been carrying random screenings of[people at various locations in the city.

“MBKS has been proactive in preventing the second wave of the virus and I, as mayor, would like to remind the fake news spreaders to stop their malicious intent. If anyone has doubts on the authenticity of the news they received, contact MBKS or Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for clarification.

“Wear masks when you are out in public, wash your hands or use hand sanitiser, practise social distancing and avoid crowded places whenever possible,’’ he said.

He also advised members of the public to come to the market during weekdays to avoid crowds on weekends.