Miri’s high number of Covid-19 PUI due to increased vigilance, says Lee 

MIRI : The high number of Covid-19 persons-under-investigation (PUI) recorded here yesterday is due to the change in definition of people coming under the classification, Miri Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin said.

“Now, we are not just looking at those coming back from overseas, but also those with symptoms like coughing and all that.

“Furthermore, it is not a sudden emergence of PUI in one day as reported by a media here, but the number is accumulative over several days,” he said, referring to a report by The Star.

He said of the 13 PUI in the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s report yesterday, only five were still awaiting results of their Covid-19 laboratory tests while the other eight had been tested negative.

Lee, who is also Minister of Transport, explained further that the new definition of PUI refers to people with respiratory illness symptoms plus history of travelling overseas or outside Sarawak or attending gatherings or events.

“There has been previous records of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak being detected with no history of travelling overseas.

“Therefore as a monitoring strategy in Miri Division, anyone who are presented with respiratory infection and pneumonia – all termed collectively as Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) – to hospital will be categorised as PUI.

“Swab for PCR Covid-19 tests will be done for them despite not having a history of travel overseas. This is a form of Enhanced Continuous Surveillance being done at Miri Division ever since the division was declared as Green Zone,” he pointed out.

He stressed that they were being vigilant by performing precautionary testing among those with moderate to severe respiratory symptoms to actively rule out Covid-19 infection.

Miri is currently a Covid-19 ‘green’ zone with no new cases recorded in at least 14 days. The division had previously recorded 23 confirmed cases and one death.